Intelligence helps avert possible terror attack in J&K
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch recently stopped 20 Chinese hand grenades from making their way deeper into the region, likely for terror use.
This quick action shows how crucial solid intelligence is in keeping threats at bay.
Cops on lookout for more suspects
In another recent incident, two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates were caught with more grenades and ammo in Bandipora, though one Army jawan was hurt during the operation.
Meanwhile, police have been busy searching seven districts—including Srinagar—recovering digital devices and documents tied to terror cases.
All of this highlights just how active counter-terror efforts remain in J&K right now.