Is today (September 20) a bank holiday in India?

Upcoming local closures in these states

Keep an eye out for local closures later this month: Rajasthan banks will be shut on September 22 for Navratra Sthapna.

On September 23, Jammu and Srinagar banks close for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday.

And if you're in Tripura, Assam, or West Bengal—banks there will be closed on September 29 for Durga Puja (Maha Saptami).

On September 30, banks will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja.