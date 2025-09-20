Next Article
Is today (September 20) a bank holiday in India?
It's Saturday, September 20, 2025, and yes—banks across India are open!
That's because the Reserve Bank of India says banks work on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (unless there's a holiday), but take a break on second and fourth Saturdays plus every Sunday.
Upcoming local closures in these states
Keep an eye out for local closures later this month: Rajasthan banks will be shut on September 22 for Navratra Sthapna.
On September 23, Jammu and Srinagar banks close for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday.
And if you're in Tripura, Assam, or West Bengal—banks there will be closed on September 29 for Durga Puja (Maha Saptami).
On September 30, banks will be closed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand for Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja.