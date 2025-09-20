PM Modi's birthday celebrated with theme 'Seva hi Samarpan'
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday was marked across India with the theme "Seva hi Samarpan" (Service is Devotion).
Instead of just cake and candles, the day saw a big push for public service—governments and communities teamed up for health campaigns and eco-friendly initiatives.
Health initiatives launched by PM
Modi kicked off the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,' a nationwide drive offering free health checkups for women and children.
He also launched the 'Suman Sakhi Chatbot' to help rural families access maternal and child health info easily.
Nearly one million women received support funds under a government scheme as part of these efforts.
States join in too
States joined in too: Gujarat ran a huge blood donation drive, Odisha planted over 1.49 crore saplings—smashing its target—and Madhya Pradesh started a new forest project along the Narmada river using eco-friendly methods.
All in all, it was a birthday focused on giving back rather than just celebrating.