Adani Airports expands CSMIA T1, shifts flights to Navi Mumbai

Big changes are coming to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Adani Airports is expanding Terminal one, aiming to handle up to 20 million passengers a year (that's a 33% jump).

To make this work, some IndiGo and Air India flights will shift over to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport, so about 3.6 million travelers will take off from there instead.