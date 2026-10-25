Adani Airports expands CSMIA T1, shifts flights to Navi Mumbai
Big changes are coming to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Adani Airports is expanding Terminal one, aiming to handle up to 20 million passengers a year (that's a 33% jump).
To make this work, some IndiGo and Air India flights will shift over to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport, so about 3.6 million travelers will take off from there instead.
Terminal 1 upgrades planned with airlines
The revamp isn't just about bigger numbers: Terminal 1 will get upgraded safety features and more modern facilities, all planned after months of talks with airlines.
The goal? Make flying smoother while keeping airlines' usual time slots at CSMIA.
Plus, with both airports working together (and even new bridges in the mix), Mumbai is set to become an even stronger global travel hub.