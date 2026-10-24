ODI tri-series: Can Pakistan extend winning run against England?
What's the story
Pakistan will take on England in the fourth match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 on October 25 (Sunday). The match will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan have had a good start to the tournament, winning their first two matches against Sri Lanka and England by 37 runs and 87 runs, respectively. They will look to continue their winning streak and solidify their position in the tri-series. Here is the preview.
Match details
England aim to bounce back against dominant Pakistan
England, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a heavy defeat against Pakistan in their first match.
They also lost their second match of the series against Sri Lanka despite scoring an impressive 429 runs with the bat.
A loss in the upcoming game could dash their chances of reaching the summit clash.
Venue analysis
Pitch report and conditions
The surface at Gaddafi Stadium is expected to provide a fair contest between bat and ball.
Batters are likely to get some assistance from the consistent bounce and batting-friendly conditions.
England's recent successful chase of 430 against Sri Lanka highlights the scoring potential on offer in this tri-series.
However, fast bowlers could find some movement with the new ball, while spinners may play an important role in the middle overs.
The contest will get underway at 1:30pm IST.
Historical context
A look at head-to-head record
In their ODI history, Pakistan and England have faced each other 93 times, as per Cricinfo.
While Pakistan have won 33 matches, England have emerged victorious on 57 occasions, with three matches ending without a result.
At home, the Men in Green have recorded 11 wins and nine defeats against the Brits.
Team composition
Here are the probable XIs
Pakistan probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
England probable XI: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue.
Player spotlight
A look at the key players
Harry Brook, who has been in phenomenal form lately, scored a double-hundred against the Lankans in his last outing.
Arafat Minhas scored 59 runs off 58 balls, and took a career-best six wickets in his team's 87-run victory over England earlier in the series.
Haris Rauf has taken four wickets across two games in this competition.
Joe Root and Will Jacks scored 69 and 66* in their respective last outings.
Poll