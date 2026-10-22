Sri Lanka complete the 2nd-highest successful chase in ODIs: Stats

Brook's innings was a mix of aggressive shots, including scoops, reverse-scoops, pick-ups, and flat-bats.

He shared a 159-run partnership with Joe Root and a 185-run stand with Will Jacks.

Brook reached his maiden double-century with a paddle-sweep for four in the last over of England's innings.

He is now only the second cricketer after Chris Gayle to score a Test triple-century, an ODI double-hundred, and a T20I century, as per Cricinfo.

Brook took 114 balls for his double-century against Sri Lanka. He broke Shubman Gill's record for the fastest ODI double-century.