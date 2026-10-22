Sri Lanka complete the 2nd-highest successful chase in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
England's cricket captain Harry Brook shattered records by scoring the fastest double-century in ODI history. He achieved this remarkable feat against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, reaching his 200 in just 114 balls. The innings helped England post a mammoth total of 429/4, which is also the highest score ever conceded by Sri Lanka in ODIs and the biggest total ever scored on Pakistani soil. In response, Sri Lanka stunned England by scoring 430/8 in 49.5 overs.
Stellar performance
A record-breaking double century for Brook
Brook's innings was a mix of aggressive shots, including scoops, reverse-scoops, pick-ups, and flat-bats.
He shared a 159-run partnership with Joe Root and a 185-run stand with Will Jacks.
Brook reached his maiden double-century with a paddle-sweep for four in the last over of England's innings.
He is now only the second cricketer after Chris Gayle to score a Test triple-century, an ODI double-hundred, and a T20I century, as per Cricinfo.
Brook took 114 balls for his double-century against Sri Lanka. He broke Shubman Gill's record for the fastest ODI double-century.
Late surge
Banton, Root and Jacks chip in for England
Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett gave England a fine start. The duo added 74 runs before Banton departed.
His 50 (51) included 9 fours.
Meanwhile, Root scored a valuable 66-ball 69. He smashed 8 fours.
Lastly, Jacks also made his presence felt. He managed a 30-ball 66*. He smashed 8 fours and 3 sixes.
Information
Summary of Sri Lanka's bowlers
Asitha Fernando bagged 1/68 from his 10 overs. Dilshan Madushanka clocked 0/89 from 10 overs. Eshan Malinga was plundered for 91 runs from his 10 overs (0/91). Dunith Wellalage claimed 2/56 from 10 overs. Dasun Shanaka bowled six overs and clocked 0/74. Kamindu Mendis managed 0/17 from 2 overs. Janith Liyanage picked 1/32 from 2 overs.