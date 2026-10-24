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Home / News / Sports News / BCB parts ways with batting coach Mohammad Ashraful: Details here
BCB parts ways with batting coach Mohammad Ashraful: Details here
Bangladesh prepare ahead of two-match Test series against West Indies (Image Source: X/@BCBtigers)

BCB parts ways with batting coach Mohammad Ashraful: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 24, 2026
10:19 pm
What's the story

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to part ways with batting coach Mohammad Ashraful from the national team. The decision comes just days ahead of the two-match Test series against West Indies, starting October 28 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Ashraful was informed about his dismissal by BCB cricket operations on Saturday, as per Cricbuzz. Here's more.

Confirmation

I am waiting for my next assignment, says Ashraful

Following the news of his dismissal, Ashraful confirmed to Cricbuzz that he is no longer associated with the national cricket team.

"Yes, I am not working with the national team," said Ashraful.

He had just finished a training session with the players at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday before this announcement.

"I am waiting for my next assignment," he added.

Interim replacement

Salahuddin to take over Ashraful's role on an interim basis

Mohammad Salahuddin, the head coach of BCB High-Performance Unit, is set to take over Ashraful's role on an interim basis for the home series against West Indies.

A BCB official said, "We are in discussion with some foreign batting coaches."

This comes after a string of poor batting performances by Bangladesh in the Asian Games in Japan and a tri-nation series in Abu Dhabi.

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Tenure overview

Bangladesh's performance under Ashraful

Ashraful's stint as batting coach began in November 2025 and yielded some notable results.

Bangladesh won five out of eight Tests, drew one, and lost two during his tenure.

The team also won their first men's ODI series against Australia in June after beating Pakistan 2-1 in March.

However, recent performances have been inconsistent, which may have led to his removal by the board.

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