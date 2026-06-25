Adani Foundation celebrates Gautam Adani's 64th birthday with 52,306-unit drive India Jun 25, 2026

On June 24, to celebrate Gautam Adani's 64th birthday, the Adani Foundation pulled off a massive blood donation drive, collecting 52,306 units.

The campaign reached across 21 states, five union territories, and even four international spots.

With help from over 764 blood banks and more than 6,000 volunteers, including health care workers and Adani Group staff, it became one of India's biggest voluntary blood drives.