Adani Foundation celebrates Gautam Adani's 64th birthday with 52,306-unit drive
India
On June 24, to celebrate Gautam Adani's 64th birthday, the Adani Foundation pulled off a massive blood donation drive, collecting 52,306 units.
The campaign reached across 21 states, five union territories, and even four international spots.
With help from over 764 blood banks and more than 6,000 volunteers, including health care workers and Adani Group staff, it became one of India's biggest voluntary blood drives.
Donated blood helps 1,56,918 patients
The donated blood is helping over 1,56,918 patients with vital components like plasma and platelets.
What started in 2011 with just over 1,300 units has grown into an annual tradition that's all about supporting health care and bringing communities together.