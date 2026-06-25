FIFA World Cup 2026, Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Qatar 3-1: Details here

Past participation

Bosnia-Herzegovina on cusp of making history

Bosnia-Herzegovina have only appeared in one previous World Cup, which was back in 2014 in Brazil. If they manage to advance past the group stage this time around, it will be a major milestone for the national team and its supporters. The victory over Qatar has put them on course for a potential knockout stage clash with the USA in Santa Clara. Meanwhile, Switzerland and Canada both reached the R32 from Group B. Switzerland overcame Canada 2-1.