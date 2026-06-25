FIFA World Cup 2026, Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Qatar 3-1: Details here
What's the story
Bosnia-Herzegovina secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Qatar in their Group B match at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The match was held at the Seattle Stadium. Notably, the 3-1 win has significantly improved their chances of advancing to the Round of 32 in the expanded tournament format. This would be a historic achievement for Bosnia-Herzegovina as it would mark their first-ever entry into the knockout stage of a World Cup.
Milestone moment
Alajbegovic and an own goal give Bosnia-Herzegovina comfortable lead
Kerim Alajbegovic, an 18-year-old prodigy, opened the scoring for Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 29th minute. His powerful shot from 20 yards out found its way past Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada at the near post. With this goal, Alajbegovic became the eighth-youngest scorer in World Cup history at 18 years and 276 days. Bosnia-Herzegovina doubled their lead five minutes later when Edin Dzeko's volley deflected off Sultan Al-Brake into his own net.
Game dynamics
How did the 2nd half pan out?
Despite the setback, Qatar managed to pull one back just before half-time through Hassan Al Haydos. However, Bosnia-Herzegovina restored their two-goal cushion in the second half with Ermin Mahmic's strike in the 83rd minute. The goal came after a brilliant transition from defense to attack by Sead Kolasinac, who set up Mahmic near the penalty spot.
Past participation
Bosnia-Herzegovina on cusp of making history
Bosnia-Herzegovina have only appeared in one previous World Cup, which was back in 2014 in Brazil. If they manage to advance past the group stage this time around, it will be a major milestone for the national team and its supporters. The victory over Qatar has put them on course for a potential knockout stage clash with the USA in Santa Clara. Meanwhile, Switzerland and Canada both reached the R32 from Group B. Switzerland overcame Canada 2-1.
Twitter Post
Group B!
Switzerland and Canada book their place in the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 32 🔒— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2026