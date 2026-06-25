FIFA World Cup: Switzerland pip Canada; both seal knockout berths
What's the story
Switzerland secured their place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by defeating co-hosts Canada 2-1 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. The victory allowed Switzerland to finish at the top of Group B with seven points, while Canada settled for second place with four points. Notably, both sides have made it to the Round of 32. Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina finished third in the group after beating Qatar 3-1.
Match highlights
Vargas, Manzambi score for Switzerland
Granit Xhaka came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 1st half when Breel Embolo saw his effort from inside the area well saved by Maxime Crepeau. However, Ruben Vargas gave Switzerland an early second-half lead, scoring just 40 seconds after the break. Johan Manzambi doubled their advantage in the 57th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Canada. Despite Promise David pulling one back for Canada in the 76th minute, it wasn't enough to change the outcome of the match.
Canada
Canada secure knockout stage as Group B runners-up
Despite the loss, Canada still secured a spot in the knockout stage as runners-up, marking a historic first for the team. However, missing out on the top spot in Group B means Jesse Marsch's squad has forfeited their home turf advantage, meaning they won't play any further matches on Canadian soil. They are now headed to the Los Angeles Stadium in California on June 28, where they will take on the second-place team from Group A.
Twitter Post
Group B!
Switzerland and Canada book their place in the #FIFAWorldCup Round of 32 🔒— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2026