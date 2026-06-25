FIFA World Cup: Switzerland pip Canada; both seal knockout berths

Canada

Canada secure knockout stage as Group B runners-up

Despite the loss, Canada still secured a spot in the knockout stage as runners-up, marking a historic first for the team. However, missing out on the top spot in Group B means Jesse Marsch's squad has forfeited their home turf advantage, meaning they won't play any further matches on Canadian soil. They are now headed to the Los Angeles Stadium in California on June 28, where they will take on the second-place team from Group A.