Area

Venezuela was celebrating a national holiday

La Guaira, a port city on Venezuela's Caribbean coast just north of Caracas, appears to be among the worst hit. The city is home to the Simón Bolívar International Airport and is also adjacent to some of the hillside neighborhoods that came under attack by US soldiers when Donald Trump authorized the attack on Venezuela to capture its president Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela was celebrating a national holiday, so many people would have been at home when the earthquakes hit.