2 powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela; 32 dead
What's the story
Venezuela's interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, has declared a state of emergency after two powerful earthquakes rocked the country. The quakes, which are among the largest in Venezuela's history, caused widespread destruction in and around the capital city of Caracas. "We ask the population to remain calm and united," Rodriguez said in a televised broadcast on Wednesday night. Rodriguez said at least 32 people have died while over 700 have suffered injuries.
Infrastructure impact
Earthquakes damage airport, disrupt public transport
The earthquakes badly damaged the country's main airport, Simon Bolivar International Airport, leading to its closure. The US Geological Survey recorded a 7.5 magnitude "mainshock" and a 7.2 "foreshock," with the epicenter located west of Moron on Caribbean coast. The 7.2 quake had a depth of 22kms, while the second quake had a depth of 10kms. The USGS earlier said there was a 36% possibility the death toll would surpass 10,000, with a 40% chance that it would exceed 100,000.
Twitter Post
Visuals show damage to buildings
Immense damage seen to buildings across Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, following what now appears to have been a “double-event” 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquake back-to-back near the coast in Northern Venezuela, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). pic.twitter.com/XoG2jSJMf2— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026
Panic ensues
Thick dust clouds rose from the city
The quakes, which were among the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century, occurred soon after 6:00pm. In Altamira, a high-end Caracas neighborhood housing foreign embassies, at least three buildings collapsed. A Guardian reporter saw at least three buildings that had collapsed in Altamira. Thick dust clouds rose from the city while residents fled damaged buildings with their belongings and pets.
Area
Venezuela was celebrating a national holiday
La Guaira, a port city on Venezuela's Caribbean coast just north of Caracas, appears to be among the worst hit. The city is home to the Simón Bolívar International Airport and is also adjacent to some of the hillside neighborhoods that came under attack by US soldiers when Donald Trump authorized the attack on Venezuela to capture its president Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela was celebrating a national holiday, so many people would have been at home when the earthquakes hit.
Rescue operations
Rescue efforts are underway
Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said rescue efforts were underway as people were feared trapped under the rubble. "We have buildings, homes and houses which have collapsed, and we are taking care of things with everything we have available in terms of security, civil assistance," Cabello said on state television. "The fire department, police, and all have been activated."