Hosts West Indies host Sri Lanka in 1st Test: Preview
What's the story
After a long hiatus, Sri Lanka and West Indies are set to clash in a Test series starting Thursday. The two teams haven't played this format for a while, with Sri Lanka's last outing coming exactly a year ago and West Indies not having played since December 2025. Only Sri Lanka have been allocated the minimum number of Tests for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
Test opportunities
SL, WI aim to improve in Test cricket
The WTC 2025-27 cycle has given Sri Lanka and West Indies a chance to prove their worth in Test cricket. Sri Lanka have been a mid-table team in the previous three WTC cycles, finishing seventh, fifth, and sixth respectively. On the other hand, West Indies have mostly been a lower-table team, ending eighth in all three editions. Both teams will look to capitalize on this opportunity to push for more matches.
Personal achievements
Player focus: Here are the stats
West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach is just six wickets away from becoming the fifth West Indian to take 300 Test wickets. He owns 294 scalps at 27.10 from 88 matches. For the Lankans, all-format star Kusal Mendis is nearing 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. From 111 matches (197 innings), Mendis has scored 7,490 runs at 40.26. He owns 19 centuries and 31 fifties. 4,757 of his FC runs have come for Sri Lanka at 36.87.
Match conditions
Weather forecast and pitch report
As per ESPNcricinfo, the weather forecast for North Sound is good for the next few days, with temperatures expected to remain slightly below 30 degrees Celsius. However, as no Test cricket has been played at this venue since November 2024, it's hard to predict how the track will behave. Historically, it has favored seamers which could play into West Indies's hands given their strong bowling lineup led by Roach.
Information
H2H record between the two sides
In 24 matches, Sri Lanka have secured 11 wins compared to West Indies's four. Nine matches have been drawn. On Windies soil, they have clashed 12 times. West Indies have won 4 matches to Sri Lanka's 2. Six matches have been drawn.
Probable XIs
Here are the probable XIs
WI probable XI: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Joshua da Silva (wk), Jomel Warrican/Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach. SL probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka/Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando/Lahiru Kumara.