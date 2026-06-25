Hosts West Indies host Sri Lanka in 1st Test: Preview

Test opportunities

SL, WI aim to improve in Test cricket

The WTC 2025-27 cycle has given Sri Lanka and West Indies a chance to prove their worth in Test cricket. Sri Lanka have been a mid-table team in the previous three WTC cycles, finishing seventh, fifth, and sixth respectively. On the other hand, West Indies have mostly been a lower-table team, ending eighth in all three editions. Both teams will look to capitalize on this opportunity to push for more matches.