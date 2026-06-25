Brazil reach FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts with Scotland scalp
What's the story
Brazil's national football team has secured its place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team topped Group C with a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Wednesday. Vinicius Junior was the star of the match, scoring two goals in the seventh and 45+3rd minutes respectively. Matheus Cunha added a third goal in the 60th minute, sealing Brazil's unbeaten run in the group stage.
Player return
Neymar makes World Cup return
The match also marked a significant moment for Brazilian football as Neymar made his long-awaited World Cup return. He came on as a substitute, marking his first international appearance since suffering a serious knee injury during Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on October 17, 2023. Despite the scoreline, Scotland continued to create moments of danger.
Uncertain fate
Scotland's group stage campaign
Scotland's defeat against Brazil ended their promising but ultimately challenging group stage campaign. Steve Clarke's side finished third with three points after a win over Haiti and narrow losses to Morocco and Brazil. Their hopes of advancing now hinge on the final standings of the tournament's best third-placed teams.
Match highlights
Vinicius Junior hands Brazil early lead
Brazil took control early in the match after Scotland was caught trying to build from the back. Vinicius Junior capitalized on a misplaced pass by Scott McKenna, scoring Brazil's first goal. He thought he had scored again in the 22nd minute but a VAR review disallowed it due to a foul during the build-up. Despite falling behind, Scotland responded positively with Scott McTominay forcing an outstanding save from Alisson Becker with a fierce long-range effort.
Goal details
Brazil secure comfortable win
Brazil found their second goal deep into first-half stoppage time, with Vinicius heading in from a precise Bruno Guimaraes cross. The team continued to attack after the break and Cunha scored Brazil's third goal in the 60th minute. Despite the scoreline, Scotland kept creating chances with Billy Gilmour playing a brilliant through ball to John McGinn whose first-time shot beat Alisson but hit the post.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 21 attempts, Brazil recorded eight shots on target. Scotland managed five strikes on target from 11 attempts. The winning team had a 54% ball possession in the game. They completed 602 passes with a sensational 93% accuracy. Scotland's passes count was 448. Their accuracy was 88%.
Feat
Unwanted record for Scotland
As per Squawka, Scotland are winless in all nine of their World Cup matches against South American opposition at the World Cup: Brazil have finished top of their World Cup group for the 16th time. No nation in history has done it more often.