Brazil reach FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts with Scotland scalp

Match highlights

Vinicius Junior hands Brazil early lead

Brazil took control early in the match after Scotland was caught trying to build from the back. Vinicius Junior capitalized on a misplaced pass by Scott McKenna, scoring Brazil's first goal. He thought he had scored again in the 22nd minute but a VAR review disallowed it due to a foul during the build-up. Despite falling behind, Scotland responded positively with Scott McTominay forcing an outstanding save from Alisson Becker with a fierce long-range effort.