Adani Group plans to connect Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports
Adani Group is planning to connect Mumbai's current airport (CSMIA) with the soon-to-open Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), creating a unified system.
Their big idea is to make NMIA a major global hub, so airlines like IndiGo and Air India can launch more international flights directly from here.
Regulators asked to treat both airports as 1
They've asked regulators to treat both airports as one when it comes to pricing—meaning tickets could get more affordable.
Plus, they want Indian airlines to have their own dedicated terminals at each airport.
The hope is this setup will cut down on the need for foreign layovers and make flying in and out of Mumbai much easier for everyone.