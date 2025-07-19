Over 2.75L devotees visit Amarnath this year: Officials India Jul 19, 2025

On Saturday, 6,365 people—including families and spiritual seekers—left Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Amarnath Yatra.

This annual trek to the famous cave shrine, perched high at 3,880 meters, started July 3 and wraps up on August 9.

Even with some weather hiccups along the way, more than 2.75 lakh devotees have already made the journey this year.