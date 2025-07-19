Next Article
Over 2.75L devotees visit Amarnath this year: Officials
On Saturday, 6,365 people—including families and spiritual seekers—left Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Amarnath Yatra.
This annual trek to the famous cave shrine, perched high at 3,880 meters, started July 3 and wraps up on August 9.
Even with some weather hiccups along the way, more than 2.75 lakh devotees have already made the journey this year.
Nunwan-Pahalgam, Baltal routes
Pilgrims are split into two groups: one heads to Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district, while the other takes the Baltal route through Ganderbal.
Both paths are under tight watch after heavy rains and landslides paused travel—but things are back on track with extra security to keep everyone safe.