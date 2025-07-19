Airlines now offer free ticket changes within 24 hours of booking
Good news for flyers: India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has made it simpler to manage your flight plans.
Now, you can cancel or change your ticket for free within 24 hours of booking—as long as your flight is at least a week away.
This flexibility is ideal if you spot a typo or need to tweak your plans right after booking.
Know your rights as a flyer
If your flight gets canceled less than two weeks before takeoff, airlines have to offer you another option or a refund.
Missed a connecting flight on the same ticket? You're entitled to an alternate flight or full refund with compensation.
For overbooked flights, if no seat opens up within an hour, airlines must pay you double the one-way fare (plus fuel charges), capped at ₹10,000.
And if there's a long delay, expect free meals and snacks while you wait.