Airlines now offer free ticket changes within 24 hours of booking

Know your rights as a flyer

If your flight gets canceled less than two weeks before takeoff, airlines have to offer you another option or a refund.

Missed a connecting flight on the same ticket? You're entitled to an alternate flight or full refund with compensation.

For overbooked flights, if no seat opens up within an hour, airlines must pay you double the one-way fare (plus fuel charges), capped at ₹10,000.

And if there's a long delay, expect free meals and snacks while you wait.