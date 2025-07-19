Karnataka introduces new fees for groundwater use

Karnataka is rolling out new fees for anyone using groundwater—whether you're an individual, apartment complex, or big industry. The goal? To stop people from draining water faster than it can be replenished and to make everyone a bit more mindful about how much they use.

Different rates for domestic and industrial users Now, if you use more than 25 cubic meters of water a day at home, you'll have to pay up (fees are ₹1 per cubic meter for 25-200 cubic meters and ₹2 per cubic meter for usage above 200 cubic meters).

Industries and mining projects get charged even more if they're in zones where groundwater is running low.

Borewell digging now requires a no-objection certificate Planning to dig a new borewell? You'll need a no-objection certificate first—and that means installing digital water meters and telemetry systems if it's for an apartment complex.

Projects that help recharge groundwater can get their fees cut in half.