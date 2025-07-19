DNA test needed to verify parents of kids in Bathinda India Jul 19, 2025

Punjab's government is cracking down on child begging and trafficking with Project Jeevanjot-2.

In a major two-day sweep, officials rescued 41 children from 18 spots across the state.

After finding 20 kids begging under suspicious circumstances in Bathinda, police filed an FIR.

Now, DNA tests are required to check if adults with these children are actually their parents.