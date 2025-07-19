'Kanwar march': Outlets in Delhi-NCR forced to serve vegetarian food
On Thursday, members of the Hindu Raksha Dal showed up at KFC and Nazeer Foods in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area, demanding they stop selling non-veg food during the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan month.
The group, led by Pinky Chaudhary, pushed for all eateries along Kanwar routes to go vegetarian out of respect for devotees—forcing these outlets to close or switch menus.
KFC even put up a sign saying it was "serving only veg."
Incident has sparked debate about balancing religious feelings, business rights
This protest happened outside official pilgrimage routes where there's no government ban on non-veg food.
While UP does restrict raw meat sales along certain routes during Sawan, cooked non-veg isn't banned elsewhere.
The incident has sparked debate about balancing religious feelings with business rights.
Police have condemned the forced closures and filed an FIR against 10 unidentified people for disturbing public order—no arrests yet, but investigations are ongoing.