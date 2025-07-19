'Kanwar march': Outlets in Delhi-NCR forced to serve vegetarian food India Jul 19, 2025

On Thursday, members of the Hindu Raksha Dal showed up at KFC and Nazeer Foods in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara area, demanding they stop selling non-veg food during the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan month.

The group, led by Pinky Chaudhary, pushed for all eateries along Kanwar routes to go vegetarian out of respect for devotees—forcing these outlets to close or switch menus.

KFC even put up a sign saying it was "serving only veg."