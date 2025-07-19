Next Article
Brothers marry same woman in Himachal, reviving ancient polyandry tradition
Pradeep and Kapil Negi, two brothers from Shillai village in Himachal Pradesh, just married the same woman—Sunita Chauhan—in a public ceremony that brought back their Hatti community's centuries-old polyandry tradition.
Called Jodidaran or Draupadi Pratha, this practice lets brothers share a wife to keep family land together and support each other.
More about the wedding and its significance
This wedding isn't just about tradition—it's a real-life glimpse into how some communities balance old customs with today's world.
Public celebrations like this are getting rare as more people choose nuclear families, but the event highlighted local music, food, and unity.
It also sparks bigger questions about how ancient ways adapt (or fade) as society changes.