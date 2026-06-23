Adani Mundra Airport opens commercial flights with Star Air service
India
Adani Mundra Airport just opened for commercial flights, starting with an arrival from Goa.
Partnering with Star Air, the airport now connects Mundra to seven cities including Bengaluru, Surat, Kolhapur, and Nanded.
The goal? Make travel quicker and give a boost to trade, tourism, and logistics across Kutch.
Features 1,900m runway and modern terminal
Built for both passengers and cargo, the airport features a 1,900-meter runway plus a modern terminal with plenty of parking and check-in counters.
Located inside India's largest private port and SEZ at Mundra, it's set to become a key link for smooth trade, locally and globally.
The Adani Group plans to integrate aviation with port operations here, aiming to turn the Kutch region into a multi-modal business hub.