Adani Mundra Airport opens commercial flights with Star Air service

Features 1,900m runway and modern terminal

Built for both passengers and cargo, the airport features a 1,900-meter runway plus a modern terminal with plenty of parking and check-in counters.

Located inside India's largest private port and SEZ at Mundra, it's set to become a key link for smooth trade, locally and globally.

The Adani Group plans to integrate aviation with port operations here, aiming to turn the Kutch region into a multi-modal business hub.