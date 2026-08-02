Adarsh Singh orders surprise excise checks along Kanwar Yatra routes
Uttar Pradesh's excise department just pulled off surprise checks at liquor shops and bars in Gautam Budh Nagar, especially those lining the Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage routes.
The goal? Making sure shops stick to the rules and don't disrupt pilgrims.
These inspections kicked off after orders from Excise Commissioner Adarsh Singh, two days after the Yatra started on July 30.
Checks include CCTV POS test buys
Teams checked several types of outlets (country liquor shops, composite liquor outlets, model shops, premium retail shops, and bars) and made sure operators had working CCTV with real-time recording and used POS machines for every sale, and that country liquor shop operators had brand displays by sales counters.
They even did test buys to catch any violations.
District Excise Officer Subodh Kumar said strict action will follow for anyone breaking the rules, and officials directed outlets on Yatra routes to operate behind curtains so pilgrims aren't disturbed.