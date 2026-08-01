Migrant crossings: Over 48,000 people returned to Morocco from Spain
What's the story
Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta has been the epicenter of a massive migrant surge, with over 50,000 people crossing the border by land and sea. The unprecedented influx has left 57 dead on the Spanish side and possibly more on the Moroccan side. Most of those who crossed have voluntarily returned to Morocco, with Spain's interior ministry reporting around 48,300 returns by Friday evening.
Migrant estimates
Ceuta's president estimates total crossings could have been 60,000
Ceuta's regional president Juan Jesus Vivas estimates the total number of crossings could have been as high as 60,000 over two days.
The surge led to clashes between Moroccan security forces and migrants, with riot police using tear gas and water cannon vehicles.
Burnt remains of a bus and seven cars were seen after the clashes.
Political tensions
European divisions over migration policy
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Ceuta on Friday, facing protests as he described the border crossing as "a violation of Spain's territorial sovereignty."
He announced efforts to accelerate returns with Morocco's cooperation.
The incident has highlighted divisions in Europe over migration policy, with Italy temporarily suspending Schengen arrangements with Spain.
Madrid criticized this move as a breach of European Union treaties.
International response
US weighs action to defend Americans
The United States has also weighed in on the crisis, with President Donald Trump calling it an "invasion."
The US State Department criticized Spain's handling of migration and said it was considering actions to defend Americans from this threat.
France announced plans to bolster security along its border with Spain, increasing police presence fivefold by Saturday.
Security concerns
Spain's migration policies questioned
Spain's Guardia Civil police association AUGC has also criticized the handling of the situation, saying there were too few officers deployed at the border fence during the surge.
The incident has raised questions about Spain's migration policies, including this year's amnesty for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had earlier claimed that this amnesty had "encouraged human trafficking."