PM Modi advocates forgiveness over abusive language row
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for forgiveness and guidance for the students who used abusive language against him during protests at Jantar Mantar. In a video message, he said, "What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world." He described the incident as a "truly ugly spectacle," adding that even his late mother was abused.
Compassion over punishment
PM Modi urges society to respond with compassion
Despite the outrage, PM Modi stressed that punishing these students will not change anything.
He said, "Mistakes happen in childhood," adding that "it comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language."
He urged society to respond with compassion instead of punishment.
"Now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path," he said.
Analogy explained
PM Modi uses analogy to explain how to deal
PM Modi used an analogy to explain how we should deal with such situations.
He said, "Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us."
He called on these children to learn from their mistakes and move forward for the country's sake.
Appeal for guidance
'I live for you...dedicate myself to your bright future'
PM Modi ended his message by saying that he lives for the youth's bright future. He said, "I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future."
The PM urged society to forgive these students and guide them instead of dragging them through court proceedings.
His appeal comes after a police case was registered against a 25-year-old woman involved in the incident at Jantar Mantar on July 23.
Twitter Post
PM Modi terms those using abusive language 'misguided'
Abuses never solve anything.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2026
Let’s guide the misguided.
Let’s work together.
Let’s work for Bharat. pic.twitter.com/yAePG60KYL
Background
Zero FIR filed
Police registered a Zero FIR at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with provoking a breach of peace, statements conducing to public mischief, and defamation.
Meanwhile, spokesperson Saurav Das of the Cockroach Janta Party stated that while the language used may have been objectionable, criminal law should not be applied against protesters for their words.