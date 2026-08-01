Teen girl booked for abusing PM Modi apologizes
What's the story
A girl, who was booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar, has now apologized. In a viral video, she claimed to be 15 years old and said others influenced her at the protest. "I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister," she said in the video.
Apology timing
Prime Minister appeals for restraint
The girl's apology comes after Prime Minister Modi appealed for restraint in an Instagram video.
He called the abuse directed at him "a cultural shock" and said it should be dealt with understanding, not punishment.
"These young people should be embraced, not punished," he said, adding that criminal cases wouldn't solve larger social issues.
Legal proceedings
Zero FIR registered against girl
A Zero FIR was registered against the girl at a Noida police station on Wednesday. The FIR was later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi, as the incident occurred there.
The complaint alleged her comments insulted the dignity of PM Modi's office and could spread disharmony and disturb public peace.
Selective action
CJP officials accuse police of selective action
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and founder Abhijeet Dipke have accused the police of selective action in this case.
They argued that abusive language should be dealt with in civil defamation cases instead of criminal prosecution.
They also questioned why similar remarks allegedly made by BJP leaders haven't led to similar actions.