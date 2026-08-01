The Hundred: Finn Allen hammers his 36th T20 fifty
What's the story
Finn Allen's blistering knock of 72* off just 35 balls propelled the Trent Rockets to a six-wicket victory over Manchester Super Giants at Old Trafford. The win helped the Rockets climb to the top of the Men's Hundred table. Despite early setbacks in their chase of 138 runs, Allen led his team with a mix of aggression and composure, finishing with 13 balls to spare.
Match details
Allen leads Rockets's chase
The chase didn't start well for the Rockets as Ben Duckett was dismissed for a duck.
Sonny Baker soon sent Tom Banton (10) back to the pavilion, putting pressure on the Rockets.
However, Allen found an able ally in Sam Billings (26), and together they put up a quick 74-run partnership off just 40 balls.
Game progression
Allen slams a rapid half-century
Allen was dropped on 32 by Liam Dawson off a tough return catch but made the most of his second chance, reaching his half-century in just 23 balls.
Even though Billings and Tim David (4) fell to Gus Atkinson and Baker, respectively, Allen stood firm.
Mitchell Santner contributed with an unbeaten 24 off 17 balls as the duo calmly finished the chase.
Stats
6,000 T20 runs loading for Allen
Allen's 72* was laced with 11 fours and two sixes.
As per Cricinfo, this was his maiden fifty this season, which took him to 148 runs across four games at 49.33 (SR: 194.73).
Overall, he owns 553 runs across 21 The Hundred games at 27.65 (50s: 2).
Across 209 T20 matches, Allen has amassed 5,946 runs at an average of 30.33.
This was his 36th fifty in T20s. He also owns seven tons. His strike rate reads a staggering 178.13.