Aditi Tatkare proposes wedding cards show birth dates in Maharashtra

Maharashtra halted 1,400+ child marriages 2025-26 (so far, as of June 2026)

Officials are looking at Rajasthan's similar system and working with rural and judicial departments to see if it fits Maharashtra.

The state has already cut its child marriage rate from 21.9% to 19.6%, just under the national average, and stopped more than 1,400 child marriages so far in fiscal year 2025-26 (as of June 2026).

Special efforts are focused on areas like Beed, where migration for sugarcane work leads to more cases, with stronger committees, better care for migrant children, and holding everyone involved accountable.