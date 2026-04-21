Aditya Anand picked up in Tamil Nadu after Noida protest India Apr 21, 2026

Aditya Anand, the main accused after the Noida workers' protest turned violent, is at the center of a heated debate.

His family says he was only standing up for fair wages and never meant to cause trouble.

He was picked up in Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2026, and now faces serious charges like rioting and criminal conspiracy.