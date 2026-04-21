Aditya Anand picked up in Tamil Nadu after Noida protest
India
Aditya Anand, the main accused after the Noida workers' protest turned violent, is at the center of a heated debate.
His family says he was only standing up for fair wages and never meant to cause trouble.
He was picked up in Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2026, and now faces serious charges like rioting and criminal conspiracy.
Police probe encrypted chats, foreign misinformation
Anand's brother Akash shared that Aditya was active with Mazdoor Bigul, a labor rights group, but admits they didn't realize how involved he really was until his arrest.
Akash said Aditya was active with Mazdoor Bigul, a labor rights group.
Meanwhile, police say Anand used encrypted chats to organize protests and are also investigating possible misinformation from abroad as part of a larger probe.