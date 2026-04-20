Highest totals of Punjab Kings in IPL history

In a high-scoring IPL 2026 thriller in Mullanpur, Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs. Blazing knocks from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly helped the Kings post 254/7, the highest total this season. According to ESPNcricinfo, this was also Punjab Kings' second-highest total and the highest batting first in IPL history. Have a look at this list.

#1 262/2 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024 In 2024, PBKS scripted history after chasing down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. The Kings claimed a miraculous eight-wicket win with eight balls to spare. Jonny Bairstow slammed an unbeaten century, while Shashank Singh's 28-ball 68* made headlines. The latter smashed 8 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, this remains the highest target successfully chased in T20 cricket.

#2 254/7 vs LSG, Mullanpur, 2026 As mentioned, PBKS' 254/7 is now their second-highest total in IPL history, also their highest batting first. In the match against LSG, Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly did the bulk of scoring after Prabhsimran Singh departed in the first over. Arya hammered 93 off 37 balls (4 fours and 9 sixes), and Connolly smashed a 46-ball 87 (8 fours and 7 sixes).

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