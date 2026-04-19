IPL 2026: PBKS beat LSG at home, maintain unbeaten run

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 29 of the 2026 Indian Premier League in Mullanpur. Blazing knocks from Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly helped the Kings post 254/7, the highest total this season. Despite scoring nearly 10 runs per over, LSG fell short (200/5). Although Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh played whirlwind knocks, the PBKS bowlers fared well on the flat track.

Start LSG falter after bright start In an unprecedented move, LSG sent in the young Ayush Badoni to open with Mitchell Marsh. The duo looked flat in the first two overs before accelerating. With successive boundaries, PBKS reached 50 in 4.4 overs. On the Powerplay's final ball, Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed Badoni, who departed for a 21-ball 35. While Marsh stood his ground, LSG were 61/1 after six overs.

Partnership Efforts from Pant, Marsh go in vain LSG skipper Pant joined forces with Marsh as the duo added 48 (31). However, the required run-rate kept soaring. After the 100-run mark, Yuzvendra Chahal ended Marsh's bid for a half-century. Pant, who looked solid in his 23-ball 43, fell to Arshdeep Singh. With over 100 runs required in the last five overs, LSG had no chance. Aiden Markram and Mukul Choudhary looked helpless.

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Innings Arya's stunning batting display in Chandigarh Earlier, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early on after LSG elected to field. However, Priyansh Arya launched a fierce counter-attack. He raced to 40 off just 13 balls, taking PBKS to 63/1 in six overs. Notably, Connolly was at 19 (22) by then. While the latter joined the party, Arya completed his fifty off 19 balls in the ninth over. The duo was unstoppable thereafter.

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Progress PBKS ace middle overs Connolly upped the ante as PBKS reached 110/1 in 10 overs. The following two overs produced 37 runs. Markram, who bowled the 13th over, conceded 5 sixes (three by Connolly). While both Connolly and Arya were closing in on their tons, the former fell to Prince Yadav for 87(46). In the very next over, Manimaran Siddharth dismissed Arya, who smashed a 37-ball 93.

Milestones Record stand for PBKS Arya and Connolly added 182 runs off just 80 balls. While the Indian batter smacked 4 fours and 9 sixes, Connolly hammered 8 fours and 7 maximums. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the third-highest stand for PBKS in the IPL, only behind 206 and 183. The run-rate was 13.65, the fourth-highest for a 100-plus partnership for PBKS in the IPL.

Numbers A look at their numbers Arya, who has only represented PBKS, slammed his second half-century of IPL 2026. His strike rate in the ongoing season is 248.23. The PBKS batter now has 686 IPL runs at a strike rate of 196.00 (4 half-centuries and a ton). And Connolly, playing his maiden IPL season, slammed his second half-century. His strike rate in the season reads 163.97.

Information Cameos power PBKS PBKS, who were once backed to get 300, were down to 193/4 in 15.2 overs. Nonetheless, cameos from Marcus Stoinis (29), Nehal Wadhera (13), and Shashank Singh (17) propelled them to 254/7.

Information Record total for PBKS PBKS' 254/7 is now their second-highest total in IPL history. Their 262/2 came against Kolkata Knight Riders in a successful run-chase. Notably, PBKS also recorded the highest-ever total against LSG in the tournament.