Arya, Connolly help PBKS post highest total of IPL 2026 

Punjab Kings batters Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly showed fireworks with the bat against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. The two batters added 182 runs, powering PBKS to 254/7 after LSG elected to field at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. This was PBKS' third 150-plus stand in the IPL. Earlier, Prabhsimran Singh fell for a golden duck.

Knock Arya's stunning batting display in Chandigarh Despite losing Prabhsimran in the first over, Arya backed his strokes. He raced to 40 off just 13 balls, taking PBKS to 63/1 in six overs. Notably, Connolly was at 19 (22) by then. While the latter joined the party, Arya completed his fifty off 19 balls in the ninth over. The left-handed batter was unstoppable thereafter.

Progress PBKS ace middle overs Connolly upped the ante as PBKS reached 110/1 in 10 overs. The following two overs produced 37 runs. Aiden Markram, who bowled the 13th over, conceded 5 sixes (three by Connolly). While both Connolly and Arya were closing in on their tons, the former fell to Prince Yadav for 87(46). In the very next over, Manimaran Siddharth dismissed Arya, who smashed a 37-ball 93.

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Milestones Record stand for PBKS Arya and Connolly added 182 runs off just 80 balls. While the Indian batter smacked 4 fours and 9 sixes, Connolly hammered 8 fours and 7 maximums. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the third-highest stand for PBKS in the IPL, only behind 206 and 183. The run-rate was 13.65, the fourth-highest for a 100-plus partnership for PBKS in the IPL.

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