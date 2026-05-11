Aditya Birla Global Trading cancels India-bound urea over Iran links
A big urea shipment headed for India just got canceled because of possible links to Iran. The fertilizer, sold by Aditya Birla Global Trading (ABGT), was part of an April tender.
With prices already high and global tensions rising, this move adds more uncertainty to the fertilizer market.
US sanctions concerns prompt ABGT withdrawal
The US has strict sanctions on certain Iran-related entities, which raised red flags about where this shipment came from.
ABGT pulled back the cargo and promised a replacement, saying it is committed to following all rules.
Canceled load about 10% concerns India
This canceled load made up about 10% of the total order, pretty significant since India is the world's biggest urea importer.
The ship's odd route and month-long radio silence only fueled suspicions.
Even though India tries to stay neutral on such sanctions, it is treading carefully here to avoid trouble with its supply chain.