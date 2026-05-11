Aditya Birla Global Trading cancels India-bound urea over Iran links

The US has strict sanctions on certain Iran-related entities, which raised red flags about where this shipment came from. ABGT pulled back the cargo and promised a replacement, saying it is committed to following all rules.

Canceled load about 10% concerns India

This canceled load made up about 10% of the total order, pretty significant since India is the world's biggest urea importer.

The ship's odd route and month-long radio silence only fueled suspicions.

Even though India tries to stay neutral on such sanctions, it is treading carefully here to avoid trouble with its supply chain.