MI's Corbin Bosch attains these feats with four-fer versus RCB

Bowling

Bosch shines with 4 wickets

Bosch was MI's star with the ball, claiming four wickets but conceding 26 runs in his four overs. Introduced in the 6th over, Bosch dismissed RCB skipper Rajat Patidar off the very first ball he bowled. He bowled a tight 8th over, conceding 5 singles. In the 13th over, he broke a 55-run stand by dismissing RCB opener Jacob Bethell. It was a wicket-maiden for Bosch. In the 16th over, he conceded two sixes before finishing with two wickets.