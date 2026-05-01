MI's Corbin Bosch attains these feats with four-fer versus RCB
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a nail-biting last-ball victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Sunday. The match was played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Despite Corbin Bosch's impressive four-wicket haul, it was Krunal Pandya's explosive 73 off 43 balls that stole the show for RCB. However, Bosch deserves the credit for his excellent piece of bowling which pushed RCB all the way.
Bowling
Bosch shines with 4 wickets
Bosch was MI's star with the ball, claiming four wickets but conceding 26 runs in his four overs. Introduced in the 6th over, Bosch dismissed RCB skipper Rajat Patidar off the very first ball he bowled. He bowled a tight 8th over, conceding 5 singles. In the 13th over, he broke a 55-run stand by dismissing RCB opener Jacob Bethell. It was a wicket-maiden for Bosch. In the 16th over, he conceded two sixes before finishing with two wickets.
Numbers
4th four-fer in T20s for Bosch
South African all-rounder Bosch claimed 4/26 from his 4 overs. Notably, he picked up his 4th four-fer in T20s. From 123 matches (110 innings), he has raced to a tally of 113 wickets at 25.87, as per ESPNcricinfo. In the IPL, Bosch has claimed 8 scalps from 6 games at 17.5. This was his maiden four-fer in IPL.
Do you know?
4th MI bowler with this record against RCB
Bosch became the 4th MI bowler to take four-plus wickets in an IPL encounter against RCB. He joined the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (5/21), Dilhara Fernando (4/18) and Lasith Malinga (4/31).