'Motivation is overrated': Bhuvneshwar Kumar after match-winning display versus MI

In a recent match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), Bhuvneshwar Kumar 's all-round performance helped RCB secure a thrilling victory. Chasing a target of 167 runs, Bhuvneshwar hit a stunning six off Raj Bawa's wide yorker with nine runs required from three balls. His innings helped RCB clinch the win and top the IPL 2026 points table.

Bowling brilliance Four wickets for 23 runs Earlier in the match, Bhuvneshwar had picked up four wickets for 23 runs. His stellar performance with the ball set MI back to 28 for three in just three overs. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton in his first over and Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav off consecutive deliveries in his second over. This earned him the Player of the Match award.

Tactical approach Bhuvneshwar on being proactive against Rohit Bhuvneshwar revealed his strategy against Rohit was to be proactive as he expected Rohit Sharma might step out. He said, "I was being proactive [against Rohit]." "I was thinking Rohit might step out because of the way he has played me in the past." His plan worked perfectly, helping RCB gain an early advantage in the match.

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Season stats Most wickets in IPL 2026 Bhuvneshwar has now claimed 21 wickets this season, the most by any bowler in the tournament. His economy rate is also impressive with 7.00 in powerplay, 8.42 in middle overs and 7.83 at death. Among bowlers who have bowled at least 50 balls in death overs (17-20), no one else has a better economy rate than him.

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Personal discipline Discipline over motivation for Bhuvneshwar Despite not playing for India since November 2022, Bhuvneshwar stays motivated through personal discipline rather than external inspiration. He said, "Honestly, motivation is a very overrated word for me." To stay in touch with the game between IPL seasons, the 36-year-old plays in UP T20 League and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This gives him enough match practice to stay in touch while recharging himself during breaks.