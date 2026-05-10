Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The pacer rocked Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 54 of the IPL 2026 season in Raipur on Sunday. He took three wickets inside the powerplay before coming back later to finish a four-fer. His 4/23 from 4 overs saw RCB restrict MI to 166/7 in 20 overs.
Record
Bhuvneshwar becomes first bowler with 20-plus wickets this season
Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar became the first bowler to take 20-plus wickets in this year's tournament. For the 4th time in IPL history, the pacer has collected 20 or more wickets in a season. The achievement puts him in an elite club, joining the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga who have also achieved this feat over four IPL seasons. From 11 matches this season, he owns 21 wickets at just 15.28. He is the Purple Cap holder.
Wickets
3rd-highest wicket-taker among pacers against MI
Bhuvi has raced to a tally of 219 IPL scalps from 201 matches at 26.17. He picked up his 3rd four-fer (5w: 2). Against MI, he now owns 27 wickets from 23 games at 22.03, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker among pacers against MI. This was also his maiden four-fer against MI.
Information
6th RCB bowler with this feat against MI
Bhuvneshwar became the sixth RCB bowler to take four-plus wickets in an IPL clash against MI. He joined the likes of Harshal Patel (2), David Wiese, Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya.
Do you know?
6th four-fer in T20s for the pacer
This was the pacer's sixth four-fer in T20 cricket. He also owns five five-wicket hauls. From 327 matches, he has amassed 356 wickets at an average of 24.39.
Performance
Bhuvneshwar rattles MI with a four-fer
Bhuvneshwar started well and got MI opener Ryan Rickelton in the 1st over itself. In his 2nd over, he got the big fishes in Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. A knuckle ball had Rohit get tempted to play away from his body and he derived an edge. Thereafter, the very next ball saw MI's stand-in skipper Suryakumar depart. Bhuvi's final wicket was that of Tilak Varma in the 18th over. The southpaw ended up hitting a sound fifty.