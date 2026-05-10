Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in IPL: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The pacer rocked Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 54 of the IPL 2026 season in Raipur on Sunday. He took three wickets inside the powerplay before coming back later to finish a four-fer. His 4/23 from 4 overs saw RCB restrict MI to 166/7 in 20 overs.

Record Bhuvneshwar becomes first bowler with 20-plus wickets this season Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar became the first bowler to take 20-plus wickets in this year's tournament. For the 4th time in IPL history, the pacer has collected 20 or more wickets in a season. The achievement puts him in an elite club, joining the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga who have also achieved this feat over four IPL seasons. From 11 matches this season, he owns 21 wickets at just 15.28. He is the Purple Cap holder.

Wickets 3rd-highest wicket-taker among pacers against MI Bhuvi has raced to a tally of 219 IPL scalps from 201 matches at 26.17. He picked up his 3rd four-fer (5w: 2). Against MI, he now owns 27 wickets from 23 games at 22.03, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker among pacers against MI. This was also his maiden four-fer against MI.

Advertisement

Information 6th RCB bowler with this feat against MI Bhuvneshwar became the sixth RCB bowler to take four-plus wickets in an IPL clash against MI. He joined the likes of Harshal Patel (2), David Wiese, Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya.

Advertisement

Do you know? 6th four-fer in T20s for the pacer This was the pacer's sixth four-fer in T20 cricket. He also owns five five-wicket hauls. From 327 matches, he has amassed 356 wickets at an average of 24.39.