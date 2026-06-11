Aditya Sharma confirmed dead after US Navy attack near Oman
India
A troubling story from the MT Settebello tanker: Aditya Sharma, a young Indian sailor, went missing after the ship was attacked by the US Navy near Oman.
His father says Aditya was forced to work exhausting 20-hour shifts and was harassed for standing up against unfair treatment.
Three Indian sailors, including Aditya, were initially reported missing and later confirmed dead after the incident.
India confirms 21 of 24 rescued
India's government confirmed that 21 out of 24 Indian crew members were rescued, but sadly, three, including Aditya, did not survive.
Officials have promised to help bring home both the rescued sailors and those who lost their lives.
India strongly condemned the attack and is working with Oman to ensure proper search and rescue efforts continue.