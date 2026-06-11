Aditya Sharma confirmed dead after US Navy attack near Oman India Jun 11, 2026

A troubling story from the MT Settebello tanker: Aditya Sharma, a young Indian sailor, went missing after the ship was attacked by the US Navy near Oman.

His father says Aditya was forced to work exhausting 20-hour shifts and was harassed for standing up against unfair treatment.

Three Indian sailors, including Aditya, were initially reported missing and later confirmed dead after the incident.