Adityanath ensures safety measures for Kanwar Yatra

What to expect if you're on the yatra

If you or someone you know is joining the yatra, there's extra focus on safety—especially for women, with over 10,000 policewomen stationed in busy spots like Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Medical camps and ambulances are set up all along the way.

Plus, to keep spirits high, Shiva bhajans will play on loudspeakers and flowers will be showered from helicopters at key points.

The state wants everyone to have a safe—and memorable—pilgrimage this Shravan season.