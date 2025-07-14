Tax department initiates multi-city raids on bogus claims
The Income Tax Department just launched a huge raid at over 200 spots nationwide, targeting people and groups faking tax deductions.
They're looking into bogus claims for things like political donations, medical insurance, tuition fees, and certain categories of loans.
The scheme reportedly involves taxpayers, accountants, and middlemen making up bills and using unregistered political parties to score illegal tax breaks.
Operation underway as per officials
These raids come after the department's NUDGE initiative sent multiple warnings to folks flagged for suspicious claims—basically giving them a chance to fix their returns.
Since many ignored these nudges and kept filing dodgy returns, officials are now using data analytics to track down everyone involved.
The operation is ongoing as they gather evidence and aim to hold all responsible parties accountable.