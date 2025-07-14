Next Article
Andhra Pradesh unveils India's 1st space policy
Andhra Pradesh has rolled out its new Space Policy 4.0, aiming to pull in ₹25,000 crore by 2035.
The plan? Build two space-focused cities—Lepakshi for R&D and Tirupati for manufacturing.
Lepakshi is near Bengaluru, and Tirupati is closer to the Sriharikota spaceport.
If all goes well, the move could create 5,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs.
AP's plan to become a key player in space tech
This policy is Andhra Pradesh's big play to become a major name in space tech.
The state's offering up to 45% subsidies for investors, quick land access, and ready-to-use infrastructure to attract startups and global companies alike.
Plus, there's a strong push for teaming up with ISRO and bringing in universities so more young people can get skilled up for future space careers.