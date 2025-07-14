Next Article
Balasore student's self-immolation sparks questions
A 20-year-old student from FM College, Balasore, is in critical condition after attempting self-immolation.
She had complained about Assistant Professor Samir Sahu on June 30, but he wasn't put on leave during the inquiry.
The way the college handled her complaint is now under serious scrutiny.
How the college handled the complaint is under scrutiny
Sahu has been arrested and faces charges of abetment of suicide and sexual assault.
The police are investigating not just his actions but also how the college's Internal Complaint Committee responded.
This incident has started a bigger conversation about whether colleges are really prioritizing student safety when it matters most.