Centre's limited intervention in Nimisha Priya's execution case
India is trying to help Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala sentenced to death in Yemen, but the government told the Supreme Court that options are limited.
The court was asked to push for diplomatic action, yet officials say Yemen's unstable situation makes it really hard for India to step in.
Priya's family offered $1 million as blood money
Priya has been jailed since 2017 after her attempt to sedate a Yemeni man led to his death.
Her family offered $1 million as blood money hoping for clemency, but with no formal ties between India and Yemen and strict Sharia laws there, getting her released is an uphill battle.