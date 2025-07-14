Next Article
DGCA mandates Boeing 787 fuel switch inspections
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, is now requiring all Indian Boeing 787 planes to get their fuel switch mechanisms inspected.
This move follows last month's tragic Air India crash that killed 260 people, where investigators found the engine fuel switches flipped off by themselves after takeoff—without any action from pilots.
DGCA's move aims to enhance flight safety
The DGCA is acting on old US safety advice that wasn't mandatory before—and which Air India hadn't followed.
Some international airlines like Etihad have already started upgrading parts to prevent these accidental switch movements.
With these new checks, the DGCA hopes to boost flight safety and avoid future incidents caused by unexpected equipment issues.