Next Article
Centre challenges Kerala's plea withdrawal in SC
The Supreme Court has paused Kerala's case against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who's been holding back his signature on seven state bills—some for up to two years.
Kerala wanted to drop the case after a similar Tamil Nadu verdict said Governors can't just sit on bills and must act within three months, but the Centre pushed back, saying this issue needs a bigger discussion.
What's at stake in this battle?
This isn't just about paperwork—it's about who really gets to run things in a state: elected leaders or appointed Governors.
The Supreme Court's upcoming decision could set new rules so important public welfare laws don't get stuck for ages, making sure democracy and smooth governance actually work as intended.