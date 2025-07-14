Farewell party rules at Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS departure
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla just had his official farewell on the International Space Station, and it was definitely not your typical party.
The event, streamed live to Earth, followed strict international protocols—no alcohol or non-veg food allowed, and every detail coordinated with mission control in Houston and Moscow for a smooth handover.
No dehydrated meals, no music!
Farewells in space mean sticking to NASA's safety-first rules: only pre-approved dehydrated meals (so no pizza parties here), and music is fine as long as it doesn't interfere with work.
One of the most touching parts? Astronauts get a special video call with their families before heading home—a moment that's both emotional and full of national pride for Shukla, showing how far India has come in global space missions.