Farewell party rules at Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS departure

No dehydrated meals, no music!

Farewells in space mean sticking to NASA's safety-first rules: only pre-approved dehydrated meals (so no pizza parties here), and music is fine as long as it doesn't interfere with work.

One of the most touching parts? Astronauts get a special video call with their families before heading home—a moment that's both emotional and full of national pride for Shukla, showing how far India has come in global space missions.