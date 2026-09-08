Building adjoining collapsed Satya Niketan structure to be demolished

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar confirmed the decision to demolish the adjoining building in a calibrated manner in the next one to two days.

"The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days," he said.

The building, which survived the collapse, is currently being propped up by 18-20 iron guardrails placed across its front, back, and center as a precautionary measure.