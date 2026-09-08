Building adjoining collapsed Satya Niketan structure to be demolished
What's the story
Two days after a building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan killed seven people, civic authorities have decided to demolish the adjoining structure. The decision was made after it was found that the building had weakened and was unsafe. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to demolish the structure in a calibrated, phase-wise manner.
Official statement
Building propped up by iron guardrails
MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar confirmed the decision to demolish the adjoining building in a calibrated manner in the next one to two days.
"The building has weakened, and we will take it up for demolition in a calibrated manner in the next 1-2 days," he said.
The building, which survived the collapse, is currently being propped up by 18-20 iron guardrails placed across its front, back, and center as a precautionary measure.
CM's remarks
CM Rekha Gupta confirms demolition, announces compensation
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also confirmed on Tuesday that the adjoining building would be razed the next day after civic officials found it unsafe.
Gupta additionally declared financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for those hurt in the building collapse and stated that the Delhi government would cover the full cost of their medical treatment. Earlier in the day, she visited the injured individuals and presented cheques to their families at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Safety measures
LG orders structural audits of PG buildings across Delhi
In the wake of the tragedy, Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered structural audits of all buildings in paying guest (PG) hubs across Delhi within a week.
The inspections will specifically target buildings suspected of violating height and floor restrictions.
At the same time, authorities will have to work to ensure that students aren't left homeless if unsafe PG accommodations are shut down during safety upgrades.
Building inspection
MCD issues directive to inspect structures
The MCD has directed executive engineers across all zones to inspect structures under their jurisdiction and submit comprehensive reports by September 10.
The information gathered during these inspections will be used in an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days.
This order will be personally monitored by additional commissioners concerned in each zone.
Construction issues
Concerns over illegal, unsafe constructions in Delhi
The collapse of the five-story building in Satya Niketan has once again raised concerns over illegal and unsafe construction in the city.
An MCD survey conducted in June had identified only 19 dangerous buildings among nearly 28 lakh structures inspected across Delhi.
The collapsed building was constructed on a plot measuring around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony during the 1990s, according to an MCD statement.
Safety concerns
No sanctioned building plan for structure
However, some locals claimed that the building was nearly 50 years old and had been built in the 1970s.
Officials said permission for such resettlement colonies was originally granted only for ground-plus-one structures.
The collapsed G+4 building was being used as a boys' hostel.
The civic body said there was no sanctioned building plan for this structure and no complaints had been received earlier about it.