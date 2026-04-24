Admiral D K Tripathi designates Strait of Hormuz strategic priority

Navy monitors key Indian Ocean chokepoints

Alongside the Strait of Hormuz, the Navy is also keeping a close watch on other major chokepoints like the Malacca and Singapore straits, essential shortcuts between the Persian Gulf and East Asia.

Spots like Cape of Good Hope, Bab el-Mandeb, and Mozambique Channel are also on their radar.

The Navy says expanding its reach helps keep these busy routes safe from outside influences, and protects India's interests across the Indian Ocean Region and related maritime routes.