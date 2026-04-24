'Uninformed, inappropriate': India reacts to Trump's 'hell-hole' remark
What's the story
India has reacted strongly to United States President Donald Trump's recent social media post. The post, which was shared by Trump on his platform Truth Social, included a transcript of radio show host Michael Savage's comments about India and China. In the post, Savage referred to these countries as "hell-holes." Without naming Trump directly, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the remarks were "obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste."
Official response
US embassy clarifies stance on Trump's views
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the comments "certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship." He emphasized that this relationship is "based on mutual respect and shared interests." The US embassy later issued a statement clarifying that Trump views India as a "great" country with a "good friend of mine at the top."
Community reaction
Hindu American Foundation condemns Trump's post
The Hindu American Foundation also condemned Trump's post, calling it a "We are deeply disturbed by POTUS sharing this hateful, racist screed targeting Indian and Chinese Americans." They expressed concern that endorsing such remarks could fuel hatred and endanger communities amid rising xenophobia and racism. The foundation urged Trump to delete the post and acknowledge Asian Americans's contributions to the United States.
Political response
BJP leader speaks out on matter
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also spoke about the matter at a public event. She said, "As I was making my way here to the Hudson Institute, and I happened to read it on Truth Social, there were some very scathing remarks coming from President Trump, and I happened to read it on Truth Social."