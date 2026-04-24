RCB have won four out of their six matches this season (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why RCB can dominate GT at Chinnaswamy

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:59 am Apr 24, 202608:59 am

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. The match will be held at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. RCB have been in good form, winning four out of their six matches this season. Meanwhile, the Titans have recorded three wins and as many defeats. Here we look at why RCB are the favorites to clinch the upcoming fixture.