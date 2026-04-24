IPL 2026: Here's why RCB can dominate GT at Chinnaswamy
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. The match will be held at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. RCB have been in good form, winning four out of their six matches this season. Meanwhile, the Titans have recorded three wins and as many defeats. Here we look at why RCB are the favorites to clinch the upcoming fixture.
RCB
RCB have all bases covered
Though RCB are coming off a defeat against DC, they have played some excellent cricket. Each of their top five batters has a strike rate of 150-plus, with Virat Kohli being their top scorer. Dashers Rajat Patidar and Tim David have been a nightmare for bowlers. RCB literally have all bases covered in their line-up. Apart from powerful hitters, they have quality new-ball pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have formed an excellent spin-bowling duo.
GT
Middle-order a concern for GT
In the batting department, GT heavily rely on their top three - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. The middle-order trio of Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia must make their bat talk sooner rather than later. While Kagiso Rabada has bowled some lethal opening spells lately, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have done well in middle overs. Mohammed Siraj, however, has not been at his best. Owing to these factors, GT would take the field as underdogs.
Line-ups
A look at likely XIIs
RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Ashok Sharma.