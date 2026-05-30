Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi: Operation Sindoor proves Navy's combat readiness
India
Operation Sindoor forced the Pakistan Navy to stay docked and made their shipping way riskier and more expensive, according to Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi.
He called it proof of the Navy's combat readiness and reach, especially with a Carrier Battle Group leading the charge.
Indian Navy expands fleet and partnerships
Since 2025, the Indian Navy has added 18 new warships and two submarines, showing off some serious modernization.
They've also teamed up with other countries for 23 bilateral, 16 multilateral, and 70 maritime partnership exercises, tackled drug smuggling worth ₹43,300 crore, and helped out in humanitarian missions across Myanmar and Sri Lanka, living up to Prime Minister Modi's MAHASAGAR vision for regional security.