Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi: Operation Sindoor proves Navy's combat readiness

Indian Navy expands fleet and partnerships

Since 2025, the Indian Navy has added 18 new warships and two submarines, showing off some serious modernization.

They've also teamed up with other countries for 23 bilateral, 16 multilateral, and 70 maritime partnership exercises, tackled drug smuggling worth ₹43,300 crore, and helped out in humanitarian missions across Myanmar and Sri Lanka, living up to Prime Minister Modi's MAHASAGAR vision for regional security.