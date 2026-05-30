Barcelona sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for £69.3m

FC Barcelona have officially announced the signing of English international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United . The transfer fee is reported to be £69.3 million (€80 million) including add-ons. The 25-year-old winger was presented to the media on Friday night after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Catalan club. Barcelona moved fast for the England winger and secured his signature.

Player's statement 'Barca is the biggest club on the planet' Gordon expressed his excitement over the transfer, saying, "As soon as I knew Barca was a serious option, there was never any question. I always wanted Barca. Barca is the biggest club on the planet." "I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but I'm ready for this kind of challenge. I know the players in the past who've worn the shirt... it holds a lot of weight, but I'm excited for the challenge."

Praise Gordon on playing with Barca's players Gordon said to play with Barca's players is exciting. "To play with Lamine [Yamal] and the rest of the players is very exciting for me." "I think the more players with quality around you, the better you are going to be. These players are at the very top level for a reason. They are the best players in the world." "They have so much quality; when we [Newcastle] played them at St James' Park, we could not touch the ball."

Advertisement

Language skills Gordon reveals he learned Spanish for this reason Gordon also revealed his proficiency in Spanish, saying he wanted to learn the language as a child because he always dreamed of playing for Barcelona. He said, "I have a physio in Newcastle and we spoke every day and I told him that one day I would play for Barca, so I wanted to learn Spanish."

Advertisement

Player's record Newcastle's top scorer last season Gordon was Newcastle's top scorer last season with 17 goals. Overall, he scored 39 goals for the Magpies in 152 matches across competitions. Despite signing a long-term contract extension at St James's Park in October 2024, he was an unused substitute in the club's last four games as they tried to protect him ahead of a possible summer transfer. Bayern Munich had shown interest in adding Gordon to their squad but Barcelona managed to seal the deal.

Player's role Gordon will add pace and creativity to Barcelona's attack Gordon is known for his blistering pace and ability to score different types of goals. He can play in various positions, mostly on the left side in a 4-3-3 formation but also through the middle. His versatility was one of the key factors that attracted Barcelona. The club is looking to fill three key positions: striker, winger, and center-back with their latest signings.

Information Gordon also played for Everton Before joining Newcastle, Gordon played for Premier League side Everton. In 78 games for the club, he ended up scoring 7 times. All 7 of his goals came in the Premier League from 65 appearances.